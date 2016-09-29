Hayley Kirton

After a string of bad news for Deutsche Bank, the German giant has today announced a new initiative to boost its digital edge.

The bank's digital factory in Frankfurt will act as a centre for creating digital products for the lender, housing software developers, IT specialists and financial experts from around the world.

The launch of the digital factory should also boost headcount numbers by 800 by 2018.

In addition, the bank has teamed up with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to research towards developing new technology and ideas.

According to a statement from Deutsche Bank, the digital factory has had the support of fintech firms from the outset, while the building has a further 50 workstations available for other such startups to join.

"Today's opening of the Digital Factory is a further milestone on Deutsche Bank's journey to become a technology company," said Christian Sewing, head of Deutsche Bank's private, wealth & commercial clients corporate division. "We don't want to be driven by digitalisation; we want to be in the driver's seat.

"The number of successful players in the banking industry will fall. Only the fastest among them will gain market share."