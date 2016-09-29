FTSE 100 6926.10 +1.12%
Thursday 29 September 2016 12:01pm

UK needs free trade agreement as part of full independent WTO membership, says Liam Fox

Billy Bambrough
Pro-Brexit international trade secretary Liam Fox spoke at the World Trade Organisation earlier this week
Pro-Brexit international trade secretary Liam Fox has been making the case for free trade at a speech in Manchester.

In a 25-minute speech Fox suggested the UK needs a free trade agreement at least as free as present arrangements.

After speaking at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) earlier this week, Fox said the UK must seek bespoke multi-lateral and bilateral trade arrangements beyond WTO rules after it exits the European Union.

He added that technology offers an “unprecedented” opportunity for the UK economy but could be clouded by the “shadows” of protectionism.

Fox said free trade has “been one of the great levellers of our society”.

