Here's how many people are using UberEats in London (and it's expanding to zone 2)

Lynsey Barber

Uber now boasts more than half a million users of its food delivery service in London as it expands UberEats further across the capital.

The service which launched in June to rival homegrown Deliveroo will now be available in parts of zone 2 beyond its initial launch area of central London.

In the three months since launching, the billion-dollar startup said it had signed up half a million people to the UberEats app which is separate from Uber's main app.

It now also counts more than 500 restaurants, adding Leon and Paul among well known eateries.

It comes as it plots ambitious global expansion of the service and City A.M first revealed its plans to open in 12 new cities across Europe last month. Further afield, it will open in Dubai, Johannesburg and Tokyo today.