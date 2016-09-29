Commerzbank announces nearly 10,000 jobs up for the chop

Hayley Kirton

German lender Commerzbank has today announced it will be slashing just shy of 10,000 jobs, while it will also need to halt dividend payouts to cover the cost of the latest stages of its business overhaul.

Around 9,600 full-time jobs will be shed from the bank, as it starts to close down some of its non-core business divisions and focuses on digitisation and automation of workflows.

However, the shift in focus will also mean the company needs to fill around 2,300 new jobs, bringing the net number of full-time jobs lost to around 7,300.

Such a shakeup will not come keep either, with the bank estimating restructuring costs of €1.1bn. To cover this, the lender has decided to put a stop to dividend payouts for the foreseeable and retain its full earnings.

Shares dipped sharply on the news and are currently trading down 0.5 per cent at €5.98.