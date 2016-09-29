Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe to retire as Metropolitan Police commissioner

Emma Haslett

Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe is to retire as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police after five years in the post.

In a statement today the Metropolitan Police Service said Hogan-Howe will stay in his post until February next year.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

