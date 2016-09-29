FTSE 100 6934.12 +1.24%
Thursday 29 September 2016 8:52am

Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe to retire as Metropolitan Police commissioner

Emma Haslett
Mayor Of London Boris Johnson Sends Message To Illegal Drivers
Source: Getty

Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe is to retire as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police after five years in the post.

In a statement today the Metropolitan Police Service said Hogan-Howe will stay in his post until February next year.

