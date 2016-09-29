Rush hour travel disrupted by delays on the Central Line

Caitlin Morrison

Commuters are facing delays during rush hour this morning due to delays on the Central Line.

Transport for London said there are severe delays between Leytonstone and White City westbound, and minor disruption on the rest of the line. Central Line staff on Twitter advised commuters to find an alternative route.

According to TfL, the delays were caused by a signal failure at Stratford.

Severe delays between Leytonstone and White City (westbound). Minor delays on rest of line. — Central line (@centralline) September 29, 2016

Frustrated commuters took to Twitter to complain about the service.

Since when was nearly 20 mins between trains a "good service' @centralline? — Katherine Smith (@sporrington) September 29, 2016

@centralline ah, another morning of cancelled trains and signal failures. Late once again for work. Cracking service. — MUFChappers (@stevie_jc) September 29, 2016