Thursday 29 September 2016 8:41am

Rush hour travel disrupted by delays on the Central Line

Caitlin Morrison
The delays are due to a signal failure at Stratford (Source: Getty)

Commuters are facing delays during rush hour this morning due to delays on the Central Line.

Transport for London said there are severe delays between Leytonstone and White City westbound, and minor disruption on the rest of the line. Central Line staff on Twitter advised commuters to find an alternative route.

According to TfL, the delays were caused by a signal failure at Stratford.

Frustrated commuters took to Twitter to complain about the service.

