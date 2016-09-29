City A.M. Unregulated podcast: How make it big in craft beer

Emma Haslett

Drinking caps on: it's time to talk about craft beer.

This week we're joined by the people in charge of getting craft beer brands in front of consumers: David Voxlin from Craved London and Fraser 'Jam Boy' Docherty, who co-founded Beer 52, talk about the rise and rise of craft beer and what they look for in a brand.

The day after the "Megabrew" merger between two of the world's largest brewers was waved through by shareholders, they also ask what effect the deal will have on the industry.

You can subscribe to City A.M. Unregulated on Audioboom or iTunes.