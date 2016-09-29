Oliver Gill

Samsung has revealed that it is in talks with US authorities over safety problems with its washing machines following reports in the media that some of them had exploded.

The revelation comes as the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned of problems to certain top-load machines built between March 2011 and April 2016.

“In rare cases, affected units may experience abnormal vibrations that could pose a risk of personal injury or property damage,” Samsung said in a statement, adding that it advised customers with affected models to use them on lower speeds and delicate cycles.

Read more: Who knew printers were still a billion dollar business?

Samsung is already facing legal action in New Jersey from US customers who claimed that their machines “explode during normal use”.

In relation to the CPSC warning, no information has been provided as to exactly which models and how many units are affected. Furthermore it remains uncertain as to whether the faults are limited to products sold in the US.

Read more: Samsung shares are not on fire after flaming recall

The news comes just hours after Samsung said that it expects over 80 per cent of its Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones to be returned.

The company announced a global recall of 2.5m Note 7s across 10 markets at the start of September after it emerged that faulty batteries were causing some of the phones to catch fire.

Samsung reiterated its appeal to those customer affected to return phones. It plans to resume sales of the product in South Korea on 1 October.