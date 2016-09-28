Ross McLean

Former England boss Sam Allardyce claimed entrapment had won after speaking publicly for the first time since the storm which brought his downfall as Three Lions manager erupted on Monday.

A crestfallen Allardyce left the role he had coveted for most of his managerial career on Tuesday after he was secretly filmed discussing how to break rules on third-party ownership of players.

The 61-year-old also made disparaging comments about his predecessor Roy Hodgson, former assistant coach Gary Neville and Prince William, and branded the Football Association (FA) “stupid” for shelling out £870m on the rebuilding of Wembley Stadium.

Allardyce’s 67-day tenure came to an end on Tuesday evening by “mutual consent” following emergency talks with FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn at Wembley.

“On reflection it was a silly thing to do,” said Allardyce, who had signed a two-year contract in July, outside his Bolton home. “I just wanted to help out someone I’ve known for 30 years and it was an error of judgement on my behalf.

“I’ve suffered the consequences. Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that.

“The agreement was done very amicably with the FA and I apologise to those and all concerned for the unfortunate position I’ve put myself in.

“I’m off abroad to chill out and reflect. I’d like to wish all the England lads, [interim manager] Gareth [Southgate] and all the staff all the very best.”

Allardyce was lent a supporting hand by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who while in charge of Chelsea blasted the former Bolton, Blackburn and Sunderland manager for playing “19th century football” during a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in January 2014.

“The only thing I can say is that I like Sam, I feel sorry for that because I know that it was the dream job,” said Mourinho.

“The second thing is what happened obviously is not going to interfere in any way with my relationship with him. I liked him and I respected him before and that is not going to change.

“The third thing is this is between him and the Football Association and I have nothing to say about it.”

England Under-21 manager Gareth Southgate has been placed in temporary charge of the senior side for this month’s matches against Malta and Slovenia and next month’s tussles with Scotland and Spain.

One manager touted as a potential full-time replacement was Jurgen Klinsmann, the current manager of the United States and ex-boss of Germany, although the 52-year-old was quick to distance himself from the post. He wrote on Twitter: “No truth to the rumours regarding England.”

