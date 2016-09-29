FTSE 100 6849.38 +0.61%
views
Thursday 29 September 2016 2:00am

Global TV market set to channel over $300bn revenues by 2020

Billy Bambrough
Follow Billy
This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up included Ed Balls
This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up included Ed Balls (Source: Getty)

The global television market will be worth $325bn (£250bn) in revenues by 2020, PwC and the Institute of Chartered Accountants have forecast.

A reported found the UK is regarded as a TV world leader and an exporter of content and technical and creative talent.

According to the research, the UK’s success is driven by the BBC, which acts as an “investment arm” for creativity.

“British television ­– always international in its outlook – is becoming even more so, with an increasing amount of high quality content gaining global recognition and creative awards,” said Phil Stokes, entertainment and media lead at PwC.

Tags

Related articles

These are the UK's most complained about broadband, phone and TV providers
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

ITV inks new deal to screen Britain's Got Talent and X Factor until 2019
Jessica Morris
Jessica Morris | Staff

ITV and Sky buy stakes in 24-hour video gaming TV channel
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff