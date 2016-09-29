Global TV market set to channel over $300bn revenues by 2020

Billy Bambrough

The global television market will be worth $325bn (£250bn) in revenues by 2020, PwC and the Institute of Chartered Accountants have forecast.

A reported found the UK is regarded as a TV world leader and an exporter of content and technical and creative talent.

According to the research, the UK’s success is driven by the BBC, which acts as an “investment arm” for creativity.

“British television ­– always international in its outlook – is becoming even more so, with an increasing amount of high quality content gaining global recognition and creative awards,” said Phil Stokes, entertainment and media lead at PwC.