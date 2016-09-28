London's businesses feel glass half full about Brexit

Hayley Kirton

London's businesses have remained upbeat about the prospects of the capital in the months after the Brexit vote, research out today has found.

Less than a tenth (nine per cent) of SMEs and business owners surveyed by Santander said they were pessimistic about the future of London's economy while not even one in five (16 per cent) think business outlook will get worse over the next year.

On the other hand, almost half (45 per cent) of those asked said they felt optimistic about London's economy, with a particularly positive 13 per cent saying they were very optimistic.

"In the wake of the Brexit vote, it is great to see that London-based SMEs and business professionals remain confident about the future, are positive on local employment prospects and see exporting and international trade as key to the success of local businesses," said Mark Northen, regional director for Santander.

Late last night, the World Economic Forum (WEF) revealed the UK had moved up to seventh place in its influential ranking of the world's most competitive economies, up three places on its placing the year before.

The WEF also suggested the country should be able to navigate any negative fallout from the Brexit vote by using the UK's departure from the EU as an opportunity to introduce regulatory changes that would boost competitiveness.

