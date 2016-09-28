Mark Sands

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has offered “a new settlement” to to British businesses, warning that he will increase taxes to fund a new National Education Service.

Addressing the Labour party conference, Corbyn said Labour would raise taxes, adding to a previous plan to raise corporation tax to fund a new Education Maintenance Allowance.

However, he added that I return the party would offer “a level playing field” for firms on tax evasion.

“I also pledge to good businesses that we will clamp down on those that dodge their taxes - you should not be undercut by those that don’t play by the rules,” he said.

Responding to the speech, British Chambers of Commerce acting director general Adam Marshall said: “While businesses agree that investment in infrastructure and skills is crucial to the UK’s future success, many will be concerned that Jeremy Corbyn is already reaching for the tax lever by asking businesses to pay for his education plans.

“A competitive business environment requires effective and efficient public spending, reasonable levels of taxation and regulation, as well as great infrastructure and a trained workforce.”

Marshall added: “As the Labour Party develops its proposals further, it has to get the balance between these factors right – or risk denting business confidence and investment.”

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.