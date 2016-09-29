Here's how much more dough Paul Hollywood has than Mary Berry

Helen Cahill

Paul Hollywood created quite a fuss last week when it emerged he would be judging the Channel 4 version of Bake Off.

Mary Berry quit the show after it was announced Channel 4 would be taking Bake Off from the BBC. She said her decision was out of "loyalty" to the BBC. Much-loved hosts Mel and Sue also refused to join Channel 4.

Over the next three years, Hollywood will be earning four times as much to work on the new show than he earned at the BBC.

Read more: Bad news: People don't want to watch Bake Off without Mary Berry

It seems Hollywood has been better than Berry at following the money for quite some time.

According to accounts filed in Companies House, Hollywood had funds of £1,329,042 in Paul Hollywood Ltd as of 30 June last year.

Berry, however, had a relatively modest £399,315 of funds in Mary Berry Ltd at the same point in 2015.

Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood have declined to comment at this time.