Wednesday 28 September 2016 2:30pm

Foxtons to move into The Big Issue's former offices in Vauxhall

Helen Cahill
Some residents are not happy about Foxton's move to Vauxhall (Source: Foxtons)

Foxtons is moving into The Big Issue's former office in Vauxhall after the local council rejected the estate agent's plans for an illuminated shop front.

The Big Issue's head office had been in Vauxhall for 15 years. But now the magazine - which raises money for the homeless - is headquartered in Finsbury Park, in the constituency of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Foxtons officially opens its doors to customers in Vauxhall at 9am this Saturday. But it's been a long journey for the controversial estate agents; Lambeth council was opposed to its garish shop front.

Planning permission for a change of use of The Big Issue's offices was granted by Lambeth Council last December, and Foxtons applied to put signage on the front of the new branch in March this year.


Plans for new sinage submitted to Lambeth Council

These plans, however, were rejected by the assistant director of planning for Lambeth Council, David Joyce.

Joyce said to Foxtons in May: "The advertisement by reason of its size, position and design would be an unduly dominant feature in the streetscene, would be detrimental to visual amenity and is therefore considered unlikely to preserve, protect or enhance the locally listed building and the neighbouring Albert Embankment Conservation Area."

The illuminated display on the building was also so large and bright that the council thought it would be a danger to the road network operators working on the nearby railways leading into Vauxhall station.

The opening of a new Foxtons branch is often a controversial affair in London.

