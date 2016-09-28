Apple is moving to Battersea Power Station in 2021

Helen Cahill

Apple has said today that it will be leasing space at the Battersea Power Station.

The tech giant will be taking around 500,000 square feet across six floors inside the converted riverside power station. When Apple moves in in 2021, it will account for 40 per cent of the development's total office space.

Apple will be moving 1,400 of its employees from its current office near Oxford Circus.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, welcomed the news, saying: "I am delighted that Apple is moving into Battersea Power Station, helping generate new jobs and economic prosperity for Londoners.

"It is a further sign that London is open to the biggest brands in the world and the leading city for trade and investment."

Rob Tincknell, chief executive of Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: "We are delighted that Apple has chosen to make Battersea Power Station its home.

"It has always been our clear objective to create one of London's most thriving new communities and this commitment from Apple will undoubtedly help us achieve our goal."