Finnish firm takes Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor-maker Areva to court

Jessica Morris

Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said today that it has started legal action against the same company which has been contracted to supply two nuclear reactors to Hinkley Point C.

It's taking Areva to court over delays at Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor in Finland. The project, which was supposed to showcase EDF and its engineering partner Areva's EPR technology, has been plagued by disputes, budget overuns and delays.

A TVO spokesman told Reuters that it had not received assurances from plant supplier Areva that the Olkiluoto project would have the necessary resources to be ready to begin power production by 2018 as planned.

"We have asked for this several times but have not received the necessary assurances," said Pasi Tuohimaa, spokesman for TVO, adding that the case was filed in a French commercial court.

It comes as the British government prepares to sign contracts for EDF to build two Areva-designed European pressurised reactor (EPR) reactors at Hinkley Point C in Somerset. The French utility giant also plans to build two more at a site in Sizewell.

The the signing ceremony is due to take place in London tomorrow, not Somerset as it had been planned in July when Prime Minister Theresa May asked for a delay at the 11th hour.