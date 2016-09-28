Caitlin Morrison

Telecoms regulator Ofcom has revealed the most complained about broadband, phone and pay TV providers for the three months from April to June.

“We expect providers to make customer service and complaints handling top priorities," said Ofcom's consumer group director Lindsey Fussell.

"While complaints have gone down, providers must work harder to better serve their customers.

"Consumers have a right to expect good service and will rightfully complain when that standard isn't met. If companies do fall short, we will step in and investigate, which can lead to significant fines."

The total volume of telecoms and pay TV complaints made to Ofcom reduced between the first quarter of 2016 and the second quarter, the watchdog said, with declines in landline, broadband and pay-monthly mobile complaints.

BT was the most-complained about broadband firm, with 26 complaints per 100,000, followed by Plusnet, with 23.