It's the final day of Labour Conference 2016 - here's what's likely to happen as newly re-elected leader Jeremy Corbyn takes to the stage to address his party of opposition.
It's the final day of #labour party conference, so here's a final update from Liverpool ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's big speech #Lab16 pic.twitter.com/ozu0v0FYDr— Mark Sands (@MkSands) September 28, 2016
In summary:
- Corbyn to call for unity behind his leadership
- Will tell MPs and members to prepare for 'trench warfare'
- Leader's stance on freedom of movement contrasts to senior MPs
- He will begin to outline what Labour's general election platform will look like