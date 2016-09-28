FTSE 100 6856.49 +0.72%
Wednesday 28 September 2016 10:37am

What to expect from the final day of Labour Conference 2016

Mark Sands
Jeremy Corbyn on stage after leadership election
Corbyn celebrates winning leadership of Labour party for a second time (Source: Getty)

It's the final day of Labour Conference 2016 - here's what's likely to happen as newly re-elected leader Jeremy Corbyn takes to the stage to address his party of opposition.

In summary:

  • Corbyn to call for unity behind his leadership
  • Will tell MPs and members to prepare for 'trench warfare'
  • Leader's stance on freedom of movement contrasts to senior MPs
  • He will begin to outline what Labour's general election platform will look like