Sam Allardyce says "entrapment has won" after losing the England manager's job for advising undercover reporters posing as businessmen on how to circumvent Football Association rules and regulations.
The 61-year-old admitted to reporters outside his home that he had made a mistake and put himself in an "unfortunate position" but insists he attended the meeting as a favour to his longtime agent Mark Curtis.
"On reflection it was a silly thing to do but I helped out someone I have known for 30 years," Allardyce told reporters outside his home.
"It was an error in judgement and I paid the consequences. Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that."
After agreeing a mutual termination of his contract with the FA — the departing manager will receive a reported pay-off of around £10m — Allardyce said he will take time to reflect on his situation.
"The agreement was done very amicably with The FA and I apologise to those and all concerned in the unfortunate position I've put myself in," he said.
"I have a confidentiality agreement and I can't answer any more questions. I am going to go and reflect on it.
"I would like to wish Gareth [Southgate] and all of the England lads the best."