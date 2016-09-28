Joe Hall

Sam Allardyce says "entrapment has won" after losing the England manager's job for advising undercover reporters posing as businessmen on how to circumvent Football Association rules and regulations.

The 61-year-old admitted to reporters outside his home that he had made a mistake and put himself in an "unfortunate position" but insists he attended the meeting as a favour to his longtime agent Mark Curtis.

"On reflection it was a silly thing to do but I helped out someone I have known for 30 years," Allardyce told reporters outside his home.

"It was an error in judgement and I paid the consequences. Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that."

After agreeing a mutual termination of his contract with the FA — the departing manager will receive a reported pay-off of around £10m — Allardyce said he will take time to reflect on his situation.

"The agreement was done very amicably with The FA and I apologise to those and all concerned in the unfortunate position I've put myself in," he said.

"I have a confidentiality agreement and I can't answer any more questions. I am going to go and reflect on it.

"I would like to wish Gareth [Southgate] and all of the England lads the best."