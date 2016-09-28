FTSE 100 6856.49 +0.72%
Wednesday 28 September 2016 10:22am

Sam Allardyce says "entrapment has won" after losing England manager's job

Joe Hall
Follow Joe
FBL-WC-2018-ENG-FA-ALLARDYCE
Allardyce: "Entrapment has won" (Source: Getty)

Sam Allardyce says "entrapment has won" after losing the England manager's job for advising undercover reporters posing as businessmen on how to circumvent Football Association rules and regulations.

The 61-year-old admitted to reporters outside his home that he had made a mistake and put himself in an "unfortunate position" but insists he attended the meeting as a favour to his longtime agent Mark Curtis.

Read more: The FA were entitled to sack Allardyce for misconduct, says leading sports lawyer

"On reflection it was a silly thing to do but I helped out someone I have known for 30 years," Allardyce told reporters outside his home.

"It was an error in judgement and I paid the consequences. Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that."

After agreeing a mutual termination of his contract with the FA — the departing manager will receive a reported pay-off of around £10m — Allardyce said he will take time to reflect on his situation.

"The agreement was done very amicably with The FA and I apologise to those and all concerned in the unfortunate position I've put myself in," he said.

"I have a confidentiality agreement and I can't answer any more questions. I am going to go and reflect on it.

"I would like to wish Gareth [Southgate] and all of the England lads the best."

