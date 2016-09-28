Jessica Morris

If you feel like you're spending more time at work, new research suggests you're not alone.

The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising's (IPA) annual TouchPoints survey of 5,000 people found that Britons are working additional hour and 12 minutes per day in the workplace, an increase of 22 per cent since 2005.

This adds up to an extra two weeks every year compared to just ten years ago.

Unsurprisingly, 42 per cent reporting feeling "more stressed these days," while 36 per cent "find it hard to find time to relax" and 29 per cent agree "I work longer hours these days".

Paul Bainsfair, director general of IPA, said: "TouchPoints 2016 shows us how big a shift our lives have seen over the last decade.

"While we may feel like work is taking a larger proportion of our lives, these findings quantify that trend and also present a correlation between busy lifestyles and our growing reliance on mobile technology.

"These two trends are driving a new set of motivations and habits which is very different to ten years ago."