Travel company Tui's share price jumped over two and a half per cent in early trading after it upped its operating profit guidance for 2015/16.

The German giant – known in the UK for its Thomson holidays and airline brands – said earnings growth would be between 12 and 13 per cent. Previous guidance forecasted earnings to increase by 10 per cent.

UK long-haul bookings for this winter were up by over a quarter and Tui said that Briton's were baulking Donald Trump's reservations about Mexico as it was proving an increasingly popular holiday destination. The Dominican Republic, Cuba and Sri Lanka were similarly in demand.

"We are currently seeing good growth in revenue of 11 percent in the upcoming winter season," said chief executive Fritz Joussen

Demand for cruises and tours also increased in the UK and was contributing positively to the bottom line and Joussen hailed the company's diversified offerings that had held the group in good stead of a tricky summer – the company share price has recovered from the decrease in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

"The 2016 summer season, which was a particularly challenging time for tourism companies and airlines, proved that we have made the right strategic choices. Investments in new hotels and additional cruise ships have allowed us to strengthen our own products and brands over recent months," he said.