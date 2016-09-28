Emma Haslett

Shares in Deutsche Bank rose as the market opened, as investors reacted to a u-turn by the German Chancellor over a potential bailout of the lender.

Shares had spent most of this week falling after Angela Merkel suggested the struggling bank would not receive state assistance, saying that although it faced a $14bn (£10.8bn) fine from the US Department of Justice, a bailout was "not on the agenda".

But yesterday Merkel railed back on those comments, saying Deutsche is "part of the German banking and financial sector".

"Of course we hope that all companies, also if they face temporary problems, can develop in the right direction".

That sent shares up 3.5 per cent to €10.89 in early trading.

