Ross McLean

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri praised the resilience of his side after the Foxes made it back-to-back Champions League wins with victory over two-time European champions Porto.

Club record £29m signing Islam Slimani enhanced his reputation as the so-called Dragon Slayer by netting his sixth goal in four matches against Porto, who are nicknamed the Dragons, with a bullet first-half header.

The Foxes became the first English team to win their opening two matches in their debut Champions League campaign and top Group G with maximum points, two clear of FC Copenhagen.

“We suffered in the last 10 minutes but it was important to win,” said Ranieri. “Concentration was high, we were resilient. I’m very happy.

“We played with our spirit tonight. The last pass wasn’t always there, but Riyad [Mahrez] made one fantastic pass for Slimani.”

Leicester’s winner came on 25 minutes when former Sporting Lisbon striker Slimani hurled himself at a teasing Riyad Mahrez cross to power a header beyond Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Leicester endured a frantic final 10 minutes as the visitors looked to turn the screw, but ultimately the Foxes held firm to extend Porto’s winless run in England to 17 games.