SpaceX founder Elon Musk has revealed plans to build a "self-sustaining city" on Mars and make humans a "multi-planetary species" within our lifetimes.

Musk unveiled plans for an "interplanetary transport system" to colonise the Red Planet during an address at the International Astronautical Congress meeting in Mexico.

His plans included a new 100-person SpaceX rocket that would take 26 months to reach Mars, though he estimated it would take more than 1,000 rockets to establish a city on the planet.

In order to successfully establish a colony, Musk said four criteria would need to be met, including the full reusability of the spacecraft involved, re-fuelling enabled in orbit, producing propellant on Mars and choosing the right fuel to begin with.

“It’s a huge amount of risk, it’s going to cost a lot, there’s a good chance we won’t succeed but we’re going to do our best,” Musk said.

Musk said the major obstacle to enticing people to make an inter-planetary move would be the cost and proposed the price of a ticket would be the equivalent of less than £200,000.

However, he added that because of a high risk of fatality in the first mission, one of the criteria for taking part is "you are prepared to die".

"If we can get the cost of moving to Mars to be the same price as a median-priced house in the US of about $250,000 then I think the probability of establishing a civilisation would be relatively high," Musk said tonight.

SpaceX plans to have the first spaceship developed and tested in suborbital flights by 2020.

At the beginning of the month, SpaceX suffered a major setback when one of its rockets exploded during pre-launch testing and destroyed Facebook's first satellite which was due to be entered into orbit.