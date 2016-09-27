Ross McLean

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has eased concerns over the long-term fitness of midfielder Kevin de Bruyne although confirmed that the Belgium playmaker will miss Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Celtic at Parkhead.

De Bruyne is also set to be absent from City’s Premier League clash with Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Sunday after being forced off during the latter stages of his side’s clash at Swansea last weekend with a hamstring problem.

“Kevin is not a big injury – in two-and-a-half or three weeks, maybe he will be ready,” said Guardiola. “[Barcelona-based specialist] Dr Ramon Cugat is the best doctor in the world and with him we know we are so safe.”

Victory for City would equal a club record winning streak of 11 matches, attained by Guardiola’s predecessor Manuel Pellegrini last season, although silverware not statistics is what resonates with defender Aleksandar Kolarov.

“Records are always nice but if we don’t win trophies at the end of the season, who remembers them?” said the 30-year-old Serbian.

“The records are there and someone will come and beat it – but if you don’t win the title, what are you going to do with records? Nothing.”

Nolito, who is serving a three-match domestic ban, is in line to return for City, who are bidding to add to their opening Group C thrashing of Borussia Monchengladbach. Celtic lost their opener 7-0 in Barcelona.