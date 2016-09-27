Cath Kidston customers go potty for new Winnie-the-Pooh range

Annabelle Green

Cath Kidston has launched its collaborative designs with Disney’s Winnie-the-Pooh, with most products selling out within hours.

The brand experienced its largest online full price sales to date and traffic on the website hit record highs at 3500 per cent more visitors than usual.

Around one mug was sold every minute (58 per hour) and there was a record conversion rate in the first hour of trading.

Products including the the Balloon spot book bag and the balloon spot skirt, both of which featured a blue and white spotty pattern with Winnie-the-Pooh holding a balloon interspersed between them, sold out within hours of the first day.

Sue Chidler, marketing director at Cath Kidston said: “We have had an incredible reaction to the Winnie-the-Pooh launch.

“We saw customers previewing the Winnie-the-Pooh range from 3pm and when we opened up access to the pre-sale, numbers soared immediately.”