Trevor Steven

Disappointment was my overriding emotion when I heard the latest allegations levelled at Sam Allardyce. He appears to have been surprisingly naive and said some stupid things.

Having made a good start to his reign as England manager by winning last month’s World Cup qualifier in Slovakia, he has now created a major distraction heading into the next games. It’s a calamity.

It has also put the Football Association, who only hired him in July, in an extremely difficult position. There is no question about the fact that they must investigate the issues raised by the report.

I think it’s important to separate the issues though. Allardyce’s opinions on Roy Hodgson and other individuals are fine, whether you agree with them or not – football is full of opinions, after all.

But the suggestion that he might help someone try to get around rules on third-party ownership, which is banned by the FA, is another thing. He should not even entertain the subject.

After a long career largely at the highest levels, Sam should be too experienced for that. These undercover operations are nothing new: Sven-Goran Eriksson faced something similar.

If Allardyce were to lose the job that he says he has always chased after just one game then it would be his fault. He has no excuses and can have nobody else to blame.

Based on the initial allegations, however, I don’t think the FA have enough to sack Allardyce. I don’t like what he said, but I did not see any evidence that he broke any rules – just talk.

But if any evidence of that or further allegations come to light then that picture could change. There is always the danger that there is more to come, and the FA’s problem is they may not have all the facts yet.

The FA stand to get pilloried whatever they decide. If they keep Sam then some won’t like it and if they sack him then it will upset other sections of supporters and the media.

But with the next England squad due to be named on Sunday, two more World Cup qualifying matches looming next week and another in November, they are under pressure to make a decision soon.