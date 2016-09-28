City Moves for 28 September 2016 | Who’s switching jobs

Bond Dickinson

​Bond Dickinson has appointed Barry Stimpson to join its expanding London office as head of funds. Barry is an experienced funds and regulatory lawyer with extensive knowledge of the financial services sector and will enhance the firm's existing offering. Barry joins the firm from Olswang where he was head of funds and regulatory. Barry's previous experience includes Linklaters, UBS and Squire Patton Boggs. He specialises in real estate, private equity, debt and other funds and real estate related corporate structures. Barry is also a leading practitioner in the field of limited liability partnerships.

BlackRock

Alexandra Haggard has been appointed BlackRock's head of consultant relations, EMEA, overseeing the business’s relationships and partnerships with investment consultants across the region. She will manage BlackRock’s 30-strong EMEA consultant relations team, comprising experts who are focused on consultants across all segments, with dedicated firms and geographies, along with RFP and Data Management professionals. Alexandra is former CEO of Stamford and before this she was a managing director at Russell Investments, leading on product development and management, marketing, governance and business management.

Arbuthnot Latham

Arbuthnot Latham, the private and commercial banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot Banking Group, has appointed Brian Robinson as a senior private banker in the executives & entrepreneurs team.Brian joins Arbuthnot Latham from Coutts & Co where he held a number of senior positions over a period of more than 30 years. Brian joined Coutts & Co in 1977 and has worked in a number of senior positions until his departure this year. He has extensive credit and wealth management experience across the financial services industry.

Marex Spectron

Marex Spectron, the global commodities broker, has appointed Megan McCracken, formerly of HSBC Holdings, as head of strategy. In this role she supports the executive in developing and executing new, as well as current, strategic growth initiatives. Megan was previously a director of strategy at HSBC Holdings. Prior to HSBC, she was global head of strategic programmes at Citigroup. She has an MBA in strategy and finance from MIT Sloan School of Management and extensive experience across aerospace, strategy consulting and financial services.

