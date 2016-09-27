Helen Cahill

House of Fraser announced sales in the first half of the financial year were unchanged on a year ago, warning that it faces a "volatile trading environment" that is unlikely to change.

Home was the House of Fraser's strongest category, with sales increasing by 4.5 per cent. But the House of Fraser brand sales let the department store down, falling by 3.7 per cent.

The British department store was bought by China's Sanpower Group in 2014 and said today that is plans to open its first Chinese outlet in late 2016 in Nanjing.

The group has also been expanding it's offer in the UK, with new brands joining House of Fraser outlets, including Charlotte Tilbury, All Saints, Monsoon and Mulberry. Six Hamleys concessions will be launched in stores in the second half.

Nigel Oddy, chief executive of House of Fraser, said: "We have, like many of our peers, experienced an extremely volatile trading environment since the final quarter of the fiscal year 2016, and we expect this uncertain economic situation to remain for some time.

"We are confident that we are in a strong position to maximise trading in the second half, in particular during the important Christmas trading period, supported by new brand launches and shop-fits, the completion of the five ongoing store refurbishments, as well as the strong management team we now have in place."