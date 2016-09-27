Hayley Kirton

Europe's banks now pose one of the greatest threats to the future of the European Union, a former chancellor of the exchequer has said today.

Speaking at the Institute of Directors (IoD) Annual Convention, Lord Lamont of Lerwick remarked: "There are many, many crises which are potentially very dangerous for the EU" before adding "the biggest threat to Europe is the banking crisis".

Lord Lamont noted the German and the Italian banking systems were the ones posing the greatest risk to the EU, but added other potential breaking points were the upcoming French and German elections.

The remarks came just one day after shares in Deutsche Bank crashed to their lowest level since the 1980s after reports emerged over the weekend that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was not prepared to offer state assistance to the lender.

Shares in the German giant are down another 3.2 per cent today.

Lord Lamont also added his experience throughout his career had lead him to the opinion that Europe was "unreformable" and that, although he would like to maintain a relationship with Europe, he was also a fan of the so-called hard Brexit, in that he wanted a clear break from the Union.

Meanwhile, speaking alongside him, Yanis Varoufakis, former Greek finance minister, warned the Brexiteers in the audience that leaving the EU would perhaps not be as straight forward as some might have hoped. He noted the June decision would lead to years of negotiation.

During his opening speech at the start of the convention, Simon Walker, the outgoing director general of the IoD, said of the referendum outcome: "We have to work with it and make the best of the opportunities it provides."