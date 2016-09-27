FTSE 100 6812.84 -0.08%
Tuesday 27 September 2016 10:16am

Do you live in London's happiest borough?

Lynsey Barber
A smiley is fixed to a 'no entry'- sign
Some Londoners are happier than others (Source: Getty)

Looking to find a happy life in London? Then these are the places to move to...

Residents of Redbridge, Richmond and Newham are the happiest Londoners, while those in Greenwich, Lambeth and Islington are the least content.

Barnet, Kingston and Kensington also ranked highly for happiness, while Haringey, Camden and Croydon were among the lowest in the city.

London's top 5 happiest boroughs

1. Redbridge

2. Richmond

3. Newham

4. Barnet

5. Kingston

London's top 5 unhappiest boroughs

1. Greenwich

2. Lambeth

3. Islington

4. Haringey

5. Camden

Overall, the happiness of those living in the capital has increased in the past year, according to the latest official figures on the nation's wellbeing from 7.38 to 7.41, and up from 7.20 in 2012 when the figures first began being collected.

However, it trails behind most areas of the country, except for the north east and north west, and falls behind the national average for happiness.

