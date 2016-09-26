Eastjet shuffles non-executive in to chief operating officer role

Billy Bambrough

Airline Easyjet has parachuted in one of its non-executive board members as its next chief operating officer.

Chris Browne, a former executive at tour operator Tui’s airline division, will take up the job from the beginning of October after stepping down from the company’s board the day before.

Easyjet is working to reduce costs and ride out the turmoil across the European market that has forced it to warn on profits and has sent its shares tumbling.

Security concerns, as well as the fall in the value of the pound against the euro after the UK vote to quit the European Union, has made market conditions for the UK’s budget airlines tougher.

Easyjet is set to update investors for the first time after the referendum next week on its performance over the summer.

Easyjet’s current chief operating officer Warwick Brady is leaving the airline after seven years.