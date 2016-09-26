Ross McLean

West Ham joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold have moved to quash unrest among the club’s supporters after the Hammers’ disastrous start to the season plunged to new depths on Sunday.

The Irons were thrashed 3-0 by Southampton at the London Stadium, a result which left the east London club marooned in the bottom three having lost five of their opening six Premier League fixtures this term.

As well as a downturn in form – last season the Hammers finished seventh – their move to the London Stadium has also been blighted by problems, epitomised by infighting among a section of supporters during their 4-2 defeat by Watford this month.

“There is no question that this has not been the start to the season that we were looking for but rest assured we are doing everything we can to fix the situation, read a statement.

“The facts are there for everyone to see. We know we are letting in too many goals and not scoring enough, but be assured we will sort the problems out.

“There have been factors which have contributed to the poor start with injuries to key players and some key decisions which have gone against us.

“But we are not going to make excuses and know that Slaven [Bilic] and his team will be working even harder on the training ground this week to get things right. We will turn our season around.”

Bilic insisted after Sunday’s capitulation against Southampton that there was no dressing room split but insisted any credit the players had in the bank from last season has long since evaporated. The Hammers host Middlesbrough on Saturday.