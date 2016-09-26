Helen Cahill

Housing portal Zoopla is making the move into property investment by allowing customers to invest as little as £100 into the market.

The website is known for being an online shop-window for property buyers, but has teamed up with lending platform Landbay to provide a service for investors.

Customers will be able to fund buy-to-let mortgages via Landbay and earn interest on their contributions.

Read more: House prices rebounded this month, hitting first-time buyers

Zoopla’s so-called “Invest” channel also allows investors to take out a stake in a professionally managed home through Bricklane.com; customers’ savings in the property ISA increase with property prices.

Alex Chesterman, founder of Zoopla, said: “We are delighted to be launching this great opportunity for anyone to invest in the UK property market from as little as £100.

"Property investment has never been available to the masses before in this way and for those looking to get onto the property ladder or saving towards a property purchase, the ability to ensure that their investments keep pace with the property market is essential."