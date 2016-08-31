Caitlin Morrison

Despite the recent Brexit vote - and changes to stamp duty rules - pouring cold water on new buyer enthusiasm, house prices picked up again in August.

The Nationwide house price index for August showed prices increasing by 0.6 per cent, with annual house price growth increased to 5.6 per cent, up from 5.2 per cent in July.

According to Nationwide, the impact of EU referendum uncertainty and the introduction of additional stamp duty on second homes has "softened" new buyer enquiries, with the number of mortages approved falling to an 18-month low in July.

However, the building society said this downturn in the number of buyers has been offset by a drop in the number of properties going up for sale.

"The decline in demand appears to have been matched by weakness on the supply side of the market," said Nationwide's chief economist, Robert Gardner.

"Surveyors report that instructions to sell have also declined and the stock of properties on the market remains close to thirty-year lows. This helps to explain why the pace of house price growth has remained broadly stable."