William Turvill

Online gaming giant 888 has reported growing revenue and profits in the first six months of the year.

The figures

Revenue came in at $262m (£200m), up 19 per cent on the first half of 2015, with strong performances in the casino and sports divisions driving a record turnover.

Sport revenue was up 63 per cent to $25m, while casino revenue was 31 per cent up to $137.4m.

Read more: 888 to expand Eastern Europe service week after failed Will Hill bid

The group’s pre-tax profit for the period was $27.8m, up 39 per cent.

The company announced an interim dividend of 3.8 cents, up from 3.5 cents.

Why it’s interesting

The interim results have been reported shortly after 888 and Rank Group abandoned their takeover pursuit of William Hill.

A consortium formed by Grosvenor Casinos operator Rank and 888 Holdings had submitted two bids, but both were rejected.

Read more: William Hill shares shoot up after Rank and 888 deal falters

In its results today, the company said: “888 has a clear organic growth strategy and we will remain focused on expanding the Group's presence in regulated markets, exploiting opportunities across product verticals - with Sport in particular a key area of focus and investment - and appraising strategic M&A opportunities.”

What the company said

Chief executive Itai Frieberger: