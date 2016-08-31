FTSE 100 6820.79 -0.25%
6 views
Wednesday 31 August 2016 6:42am

This could be awkward. Donald Trump to meet Mexican president

William Turvill
Follow William
Republican Presidential Candidates Hold Third Debate In Colorado
Republican Donald Trump is competing with Hillary Clinton to be US president (Source: Getty)

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this encounter. US presidential candidate Donald Trump is to meet with the president of Mexico tomorrow.

The Republican candidate said he was looking forward to meeting President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Read more: Nigel Farage gives Donald Trump boost with bookie after backing billionaire

Pena Nieto said on Twitter: “I believe in dialogue to promote the interests of Mexico in the world and mainly to protect Mexicans wherever they are.”

The meeting comes after Trump has previously condemned Mexican migrants and pledged to build a wall between the two countries.

Read more: The Purge: Election year is a joyous satirical juggernaut

Pena Neito, meanwhile, compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini earlier this year.

He said in an interview with Mexican newspaper Excelsior: “There have been episodes in human history, unfortunately, where these expressions of strident rhetoric have led to very ominous situations… That’s how Mussolini got in, that’s how Hitler got in: they took advantage of a situation, a problem perhaps, which humanity was going through at the time, after an economic crisis.”

Tags

Related articles

Trump not happy after PGA moves tournament to Mexico
James Nickerson
James Nickerson | Staff

Watch Nigel Farage address a rapturous Trump rally
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Here's where Trump sits on the psychopath scale
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff