This could be awkward. Donald Trump to meet Mexican president

William Turvill

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this encounter. US presidential candidate Donald Trump is to meet with the president of Mexico tomorrow.

The Republican candidate said he was looking forward to meeting President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Read more: Nigel Farage gives Donald Trump boost with bookie after backing billionaire

I have accepted the invitation of President Enrique Pena Nieto, of Mexico, and look very much forward to meeting him tomorrow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2016

Pena Nieto said on Twitter: “I believe in dialogue to promote the interests of Mexico in the world and mainly to protect Mexicans wherever they are.”

Invité a México a los candidatos a la Presidencia de EEUU, para conversar sobre la relación bilateral. Mañana recibo a Donald Trump. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) August 31, 2016

Creo en el diálogo para promover los intereses de México en el mundo y, principalmente, para proteger a los mexicanos donde quiera que estén — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) August 31, 2016

The meeting comes after Trump has previously condemned Mexican migrants and pledged to build a wall between the two countries.

Read more: The Purge: Election year is a joyous satirical juggernaut

Pena Neito, meanwhile, compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini earlier this year.

He said in an interview with Mexican newspaper Excelsior: “There have been episodes in human history, unfortunately, where these expressions of strident rhetoric have led to very ominous situations… That’s how Mussolini got in, that’s how Hitler got in: they took advantage of a situation, a problem perhaps, which humanity was going through at the time, after an economic crisis.”