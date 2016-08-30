Britons Naomi Broady and Dan Evans make US Open gains

Ross McLean

World No83 Naomi Broady claimed victory over resurgent Laura Robson in the US Open's battle of Britain to post only the second grand slam main-draw win of her career.

Broady prevailed 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-4 to join fellow Britons Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta in the last 64 at Flushing Meadows. She will face either fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska or American qualifier Jessica Pegula in the next round.

There was concern for the health of British No2 Heather Watson, meanwhile, following her 6-2, 7-5 defeat to Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp. The 24-year-old was in tears after losing the first set and required medical attention.

World No73 Watson suffered a debilitating bout of glandular fever in 2013 and when asked whether the symptoms were comparable, she said: “I feel similar, yeah.

“It was horrible to play. I was very ill today. I’ve had a fever for the last three days but playing in this heat is almost impossible when you feel that bad.

“I was struggling to breathe and then my back, I don’t really know what it is, but I’ve been to see the doctor. I’m going to get some blood tests done.”

There was better news for Dan Evans who marched into round two for only the second time at Flushing Meadows with a convincing four-set victory over America’s Rajeev Ram, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The 26-year-old will now face one of German duo Daniel Brands or Alexander Zverev, while his victory maintained a productive year, which has seen him surge into the top 100 for the first time and reach the third round of Wimbledon.