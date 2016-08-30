Ross McLean

Skipper Eoin Morgan saluted trailblazing opener Alex Hales and his record-breaking side as England registered a series-clinching 169-run thrashing of Pakistan during an extraordinary Trent Bridge clash.

The hosts posted a new world record of 444-3 from their 50 overs, during which Hales struck 171 – the highest one-day international (ODI) score by an Englishman – and Jos Buttler recorded England fastest ever 50, from just 22 deliveries.

England’s score, reached courtesy of a Buttler boundary off the final ball of their innings, surpassed the 443-9 amassed by Sri Lanka against the Netherlands in 2006. Their tally also contained 16 sixes, a new record for England in a one-day international.

Pakistan were dismissed for 275 in the 43rd over but not before tail-ender Mohammed Amir chalked up 58, matching Buttler’s 22-ball half-century, which is the highest score by a No11 in an ODI.

“Quite a monumental knock from Alex Hales on his home ground,” said Morgan. “To score 171 in any form of the game is remarkable and our innings was based around that and it played a huge part in setting the innings up for us.

“Records are hugely important. [The 444-3] reinforces we’re not just a chasing side or a side that needs to bat second. We have a lot of confidence and depth in our batting and the skill level we showed was exceptional.”

Hales had endured a quiet series until yesterday, scoring just seven and 14 in his two knocks, but yesterday’s carnage was his fourth ODI ton since November and a score which exceeded the 167 Robin Smith made against Australia in 1993.

Buttler finished unbeaten on 90, while Joe Root struck 85 and Morgan posted 57 not out. Pakistan’s batsmen were never in the game despite a half-century from opener Sharjeel Khan. All-rounder Chris Woakes claimed four wickets as England surged into a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.