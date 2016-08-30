Ross McLean

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists the signing of Lucas Perez is a gamble worth taking after the uncapped Spanish forward concluded his £17.1m move to the Gunners from Deportivo La Coruna.

Perez netted 17 times in 37 games for the La Liga outfit last season following a move from Greek side PAOK, and Wenger believes the 27-year-old has the quality to prove a striking powerhouse at Emirates Stadium.

“It’s always a little bit of a gamble to come from one country to another, with different challenges, but I believe it was a gamble worth taking,” said Wenger. “I’m confident.

“He has pace, good technical levels, is a good finisher and he has all the ingredients to be a success. I think people will be a little bit surprised maybe, because nobody knows him very well. He has travelled a bit across Europe.

“He’s a late developer in this position because he has always played on the flanks. He’s got a good eye for goal and had an outstanding season last year in a team that didn’t create too many chances.”

Arsenal’s outlay for Perez, together with other deals concluded on Tuesday, has seen the money spent during this transfer window surge through the £950m barrier, while the billion pound mark is set to broken for the first time before tonight’s deadline.

The Gunners are likely to bolster their squad further with the signing of Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi, although the north London club are set to allow Jack Wilshere, who has been linked with Crystal Palace, to leave on loan. Midfielder Serge Gnabry, meanwhile, is wanted by Werder Bremen.

Hull City have splashed the cash by luring Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason to Humberside for a club record, but undisclosed, fee. Their previous record transfer was the £10m spent on striker Abel Hernandez in 2014.

The Tigers have also snapped up Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall, for a fee which could rise to £5m, and striker Will Keane from Manchester United, again for an undisclosed fee.

Chelsea are expected to seal a £24m deal with Serie A side Fiorentina for former Bolton left-back Marcos Alonso, who also had a six-month loan stint with Sunderland in 2014.

Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea striker Loic Remy on a season-long loan, while another Stamford Bridge forward, Patrick Bamford, has joined Burnley on a temporary basis.