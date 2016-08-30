Luxury cars top reputation chart as VW plummets after scandals

Billy Bambrough

​BMW, Aston Martin, and Jaguar Land Rover have been found to have the best reputations for car brands amongst the British public, a survey from consulting firm Reputation Institute has revealed.

Volkswagen’s tumultuous year – including the high profile emissions scandal – has however caused the world’s biggest car maker to tumble from number two in 2015 to the bottom of the ranking this year.

Cheaper brands were found to be not far behind the top luxury cars.

“The more affordable brands such as Nissan, Toyota, Ford and Volvo have all been deemed to have strong reputations. Glamour and luxury are not the only influencing factors in this industry,” said Kasper Ulf Nielsen, executive partner at Reputation Institute.

Overall, the public view of the car industry falls behind the consumer and retail sectors, though BMW and Aston Martin managed to make it into the cross-sector top ten.

Last week Volkswagen reached an agreement to compensate US car dealers, roughly a year after the diesel emissions scandal first came to light.

Although the car manufacturer has not disclosed how much it will be shelling out, the proposed settlement includes cash payments.

Volkswagen will now be working with the dealers' counsel to finalise the details of the deal, including how to split the compensation among those affected, and a final agreement is expected to be reached by the end of September.