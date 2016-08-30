Mark Sands

London mayor Sadiq Khan is to launch a review on London's fire brigade ahead of a further £22m in cuts to services.

The review will be led by former Greater London Authority chief executive Anthony Mayer, with a remit to assess the impact of cuts since 2009.

The London Fire Brigade has seen funding cut by more than £150m since 2009, with 10 fire stations closed and 500 firefighters made redundant.

Funding will drop by a further £22m over the next five years, and Mayer's review will ask whether firefighters remain equipped to tackle blazes, or respond to major incidents such as flooding or a terror attack.

“Nothing is more important to me than keeping Londoners safe. That's why I want to be reassured that our Fire Brigade has the resources they need to respond in the event of a fire or a major emergency,” Khan said.

Mayer will consult with fire brigade staff, members of the London Fire and Emergency Planning Authority, and local government among other groups.

He will report back in the autumn, with his review will be considered alongside the a terror preparedness piece being led by Lord Harris.

Following both reports, Khan will publish a draft of the sixth London Safety Plan in November 2016.