Steve Hogarty

Amazon has today launched its Dash Button service in the UK, meaning British shoppers can order essential household items such as loo roll, dishwasher tablets, condoms and cat food using a physical button placed in the home.

Launched in the US last year, Dash Buttons are dongle-sized devices that connect to your home wi-fi network and Amazon Prime account, triggering next-day delivery when pushed. An adhesive backing allows you to stick the button inside cupboards or next to appliances, and while customers can set a preference for quantities needed – ordering larger or smaller packs of Kleenex, for example – each Dash Button is hard-wired to work with one specific brand. The button is priced at £4.99, though is essentially free after the first press, discounting £4.99 off the first order made.

A few failsafes prevent enthusiastic button-pushers from creating a tidal wave of Andrex on your doorstep. A button will only process one order within a 24 hour period, and orders can be cancelled or modified once placed.

Amazon also today announced the UK launch of its Dash Replenish service, which allows manufacturers to build appliances capable of automatically ordering items on your behalf. A few partners have already been announced: Grundig’s new washing machines will be able to keep your stock of laundry detergent topped up without any intervention, while Samsung printers will order fresh ink before you run dry.

The retail giant’s efforts to automate consumer buying habits has already spawned services such as Amazon Fresh and Amazon Pantry, both of which offer one-click, same-day delivery of ingredients and cupboard essentials.

Tesco has responded with its own same-day click and collect food service, with Sainsbury’s now trialling a similar product. Both supermarkets are under pressure as Amazon continues expanding its services to the UK.

Which brands does the Dash Button work with?