Oliver Gill

Assets under management at Europe's exchange-traded funds and products were at all-time highs at the end of July after being boosted by strong inflows and market gains.

Growing by $9.4bn (£7.2bn) over July, total assets managed European sector were $539bn, spread across over two thousand different exchanged-traded funds (ETF) and products (ETP).

ETFs are usually index-tracking instruments whose value is linked to the value of the underlying investments – similar to unit trusts and open-ended investment funds.

But they have the added flexibility of being traded on exchanges meaning that they can be bought and sold on an intra-day basis in a similar way to standard stocks and shares.

They are popular for investors looking to gain broad exposure to markets and have historically attracted a lower management fee compared to traditional investment funds.

The July increase represented the 22nd consecutive month of inflows, but was the best on record during 2016.

“Investor confidence returned during July after the surprising result of June’s Brexit vote," said Deborah Fuhr of ETFGI, who compiled the information.

ETFs do not simply invest in equities but a variety of asset classes and bond ETFs provided the largest amount of subscriptions with $4.8bn of inflows while equity funds grew by $2.2bn.

Attracting net inflows of £2.6bn, ETPs were also popular.

​ETPs have one key difference to ETFs in that they are not open-ended funds – they cannot expand and contract share capital – and can invest in a wider-variety of asset classes including commodities, unsecured debt and private partnerships.