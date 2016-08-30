FTSE 100 6836.59 -0.02%
Tuesday 30 August 2016 2:59pm

American Express Global Business Travel snaps up corporate trip itinerary and expenses software provider KDS

Francesca Washtell
World's Largest Airport Operator AENA Start Trading On Madrid Stock Exchange
KDS provides business travel booking, itinerary and expenses service Neo (Source: Getty)

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has snapped up Paris-based travel tech company KDS.

GBT said the acquisition, which it expects to close in the fourth quarter of this year, reflects its intensified focus on digital business traveller tools over the past two years.

KDS' main product, Neo, is a web, tablet and smartphone service in which travellers can put together complete, bookable door-to-door business travel itineraries and predict their related expenses.

The software as a service firm has operations in France, Germany, the UK and the US. GBT did not disclose how much the value of the deal.

"As a part of GBT, KDS will have access to a strong brand, significant resources, broad geographic reach and a large global customer base," GBT's chief commercial and technology officer Philippe Chereque said. "This will open up new possibilities for both businesses, and allow us to provide KDS' innovation to more companies than ever before."

Dean Forbes, chief executive of KDS, said: "KDS is a leading integrated travel technology provider with a deserved reputation for innovation and an entrepreneurial DNA. We have the best team challenging the status quo and creating game-changing technology.

"We look forward to leveraging the support and assets that GBT will provide us to better serve GBT customers, whilst also continuing to serve our existing customers and partners with great products and services."

