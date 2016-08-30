Shell divests $425m in cluster of Gulf of Mexico assets

Francesca Washtell

Royal Dutch Shell has divested $425m plus royalty interests in a cluster of its Gulf of Mexico-based assets.

Shell has sold off 100 per cent of its record title interest in the Gulf of Mexico Brutus/Glider assets, which include a subsea production system, comprised of Green Canyon blocks 114, 158, 202 and 248.

The assets have a combined production estimate of approximately 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, more than five per cent of its output within the Gulf of Mexico.

Read more: Shell blames oil price and BG costs for 72 per cent drop in earnings

Shell has sold the blocks to EnVen Energy Corporation, through its affiliate EnVen Energy Ventures, and the transaction is expected to be completed in October.

The company said the deal marks progress against its $30bn divestment target, following its record takeover of BG Group for $54bn earlier this year.

Shell produces approximately 600,000 boe per day and plans to increase production to more than 900,000 boe per day in the early 2020s from already discovered, established reservoirs.