BHP Billiton's chief executive is set to have his bonus scrapped after a fatal dam collapse at a Brazilian mine last November led to the company's largest ever loss.

Andrew Mackenzie, who has been at the helm of the world's biggest miner since 2013, will receive no bonus for the 2015 to 2016 financial year and other bosses will have their discretionary pay awards cut depending on their seniority, Sky News first reported.

Mackenzie's bonus for the 2014 to 2015 year was $2.3m, although this was down from $3.1m the year prior. His basic salary is $1.7m.

A burst dam at BHP Billiton's jointly owned Samarco Mineracao iron ore mine in Mariana led to the deaths of 19 people and destroyed a village near to the mine, called Bento Rodrigues.

BHP and its co-owned at Samarco, Brazilian miner Vale, have set aside up to $1.3bn to cover costs arising from the accident, which was Brazil's worst ever environmental disaster.

Yesterday, a report commissioned by BHP and Vale concluded drainage and design issues were mostly responsible for the dam collapse.

The Samarco disaster pushed the company to a $6.4bn loss for the year, the company revealed earlier this month. This was down from a profit of $1.9bn.

BHP's share price was down more than 2.7 per cent today to 1,050p in early afternoon trading.