Oliver Gill

Insurance premiums have not spiked as was feared following the flooding that blighted parts of Britain earlier this year.

The latest research shows that annual premiums have increased just 1.6 per cent for the year to July. Furthermore, these price changes include the increase in insurance premium tax in November 2015 from six to 9.5 per cent.

In addition there was the £180m Flood Re levy on insurance firms announced in George Osborne's final budget. It was feared by consumers that it would be passed directly onto their annual premiums.

However, additional costs have not been passed on because of two reasons according to Consumer Intelligence, who compiled the data.

"Storm and flood damage costs have proved to be less expensive for insurers than feared and were already provided for.

“And competition for business remains intense and the impact from last year’s insurance premium tax rise has proved short-lived so customers are benefiting in contrast to premium rises across other sectors," said Phil Paterson-Fox of Consumer Intelligence.

The news of static price movements is line with the information released by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and the AA.

Referencing prices changes for the year to June, the ABI said that prices had not increased because the industry had factored in once-in-a-lifetime storms and the reinsurance market – where insurance companies insure their own risk – remained competitive.

The AA said that home insurance premiums had risen slightly, by 2.3 per cent for the year June 2016.

Consumer groups continue to champion not auto-renewing policies and said shopping around as the best way to get a good deal on home insurance.

Insurance premium tax is scheduled for a further rise of 0.5 per cent from 1 October 2016.