Mortgage approvals hit an 18-month low last month, according to figures from the Bank of England.

In the first full month after the Brexit vote, approvals fell to 60,912 - down from 64,152 approvals in June. The number of approvals has been falling since March, when the stamp duty hike on second homes came into effect.

There was a 12.4 per cent fall in mortgage approvals in July compared to the same month last year.

The total amount loaned for home purchases was £10.4bn, compared to £11.1bn in June.

"We believe housing market activity is likely to be limited over the coming months and prices will weaken as heightened uncertainty following the UK's vote to leave the EU weighs down on consumer confidence and willingness to engage in major transactions," said Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: "July and August are always traditionally quieter times of year for the market; the real test will come in September when people get back from holiday. Then we will see whether they are making decisions to buy or whether they put these on hold until there is further clarity."