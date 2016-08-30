Ireland "profoundly disagrees" with the EU's Apple ruling

Lynsey Barber

Ireland's finance minister has said he "disagrees profoundly" with the verdict handed down from the EU in its Apple tax probe.

Brussels has told Ireland to recover up to €13bn (£1.1bn) in back taxes from the tech giant for breaching rules on state aid.

Michael Noonan said the country maintains that all tax due has been paid by Apple and did not give preferable treatment to the company.

He will seek permission from the Irtish Cabinet to pursue an appeal.

"I disagree profoundly with the Commission’s decision. Our tax system is founded on the strict application of the law, as enacted by the Oireachtas, without exception," said Noonan.